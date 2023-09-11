Fractal Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fractal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,774 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 0.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,249,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,184. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

