Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 44,700 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 734.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.35. 85,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.37.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

