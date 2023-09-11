Fractal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 0.6% of Fractal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 181,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.72%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

