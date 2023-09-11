Royce & Associates LP Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,199 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,631,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,770 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Profire Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,400,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Profire Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,560. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.