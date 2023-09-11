Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

