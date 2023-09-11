Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.21. 128,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,675. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.28 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,611. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

