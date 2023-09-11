Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.84 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,917,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $34,358,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.77. 450,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.24.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.