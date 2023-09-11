Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,153 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.27% of Cavco Industries worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVCO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Cavco Industries stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.76. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

