Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ePlus worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ePlus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,832 in the last three months. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 57,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,656. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $574.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.