Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Landstar System worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 299,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,416,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,704.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $184.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,682. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.77.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

