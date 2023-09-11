California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1,981.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of California Water Service Group worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 118,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,668. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $194.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. Equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 90.44%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

