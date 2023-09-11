Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $6.63 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,502 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,331,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. 708,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

