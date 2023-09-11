Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,228. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.44 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

