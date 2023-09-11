Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 2,711.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 5.42%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

