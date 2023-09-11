Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 205.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

