Rivermont Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,565 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 2.2% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,728,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.79. The stock had a trading volume of 174,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

