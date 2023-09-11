Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 5.4% Higher

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.90. 207,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,132,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,610,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,866,488.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Playtika by 565.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 74,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Playtika by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Playtika by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

