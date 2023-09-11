DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Purchases New Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock remained flat at $179.28 during trading hours on Monday. 156,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.