DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Oracle comprises 0.8% of DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.62. 9,855,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

