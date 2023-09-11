Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.75. 47,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 408,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $850.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Lithium

In related news, Director Claude Demby sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $35,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Articles

