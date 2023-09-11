Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 90,270 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.20 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $546.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the first quarter worth $620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 74.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 33.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 41.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

