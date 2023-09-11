Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,857,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 18,538,453 shares.The stock last traded at $1.14 and had previously closed at $0.93.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 77.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $27,663.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 82,364 shares of company stock worth $52,586 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,358 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $14,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,827,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,914,181 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 613,768 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

