Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down to $76.39

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.39, but opened at $74.55. Brunswick shares last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 165,036 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brunswick by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.