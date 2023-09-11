Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 5.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 1,078,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,327,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $812.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

