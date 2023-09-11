Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Up 7.6%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 19,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 274,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prime Medicine from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 72,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,065 over the last three months. 24.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

