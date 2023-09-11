Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 629,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,822 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.40.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

