MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Shares Gap Down to $13.62

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

The stock has a market cap of $861.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.66 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 135.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,491,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,017,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

