Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 854,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,685,060 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $906.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 224,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 645,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

