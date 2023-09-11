DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 167,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 486,915 shares.The stock last traded at $10.08 and had previously closed at $10.01.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

