Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $27.41. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 1,363,662 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

