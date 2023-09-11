AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Gap Down to $68.22

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.22, but opened at $65.96. AstraZeneca shares last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 1,202,184 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

The stock has a market cap of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

