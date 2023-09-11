DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,005 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LMAT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 46,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,643. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

