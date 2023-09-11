Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 37,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 4,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.61%. Analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

