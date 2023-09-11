DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 7,693 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of WD-40 worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $203.65. 52,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.50. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of -0.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

