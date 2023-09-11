Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $20.67. Inhibrx shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 3,295 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INBX

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $897.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.06). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 5,168.31% and a negative net margin of 28,749.25%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 511,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,899,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,110,000 after purchasing an additional 213,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 385.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.