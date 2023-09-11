Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.02% of Mayville Engineering worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird lowered Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mayville Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE MEC traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 79,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,196. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

