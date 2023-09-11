Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Down to $196.58

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $196.58, but opened at $185.20. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $184.25, with a volume of 116,385 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.