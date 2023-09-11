Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $38.40

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $39.55. Li Auto shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 561,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,513,000 after purchasing an additional 463,905 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,261,000 after purchasing an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

