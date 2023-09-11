NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of NetScout Systems worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. 331,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,865. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.70.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

