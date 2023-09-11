Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.38% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEIM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.34. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

