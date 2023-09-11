CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 117.2% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 85,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $337.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,295,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,755,746. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.98. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

