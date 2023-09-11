Royce & Associates LP Has $3.23 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,945,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $20.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $673.33. 31,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $667.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.83. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $745.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 3.93%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

