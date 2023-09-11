Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 41,499 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,957% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,017 put options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660,806 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,947,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,568,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,844,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,690 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

