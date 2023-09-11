HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stake Increased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 68.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. 355,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,793. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 453.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

