Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,928 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Exponent worth $15,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exponent by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.48. 108,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,135. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.