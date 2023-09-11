DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $22.86 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Novanta worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 206,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novanta by 131.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.05. 84,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,489. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.58.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

