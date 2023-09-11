DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,665 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 1.73% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $106,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $326,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $366,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,035. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.68. The stock had a trading volume of 99,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

