IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,375 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $61,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded up $5.95 on Monday, hitting $471.74. The company had a trading volume of 229,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,206. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

