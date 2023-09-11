Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Boosted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,463 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 3.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $209,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.53. 215,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,637. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

