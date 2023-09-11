DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Atlassian worth $51,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,034,000 after buying an additional 649,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,388,794.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,388,794.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,017 shares of company stock worth $61,387,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.81.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,772. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.74 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

